COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Oct. 23 – Oct. 25

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Kendra Franklin’s senior art exhibit, Human Nature, will be available for viewing through Tuesday on the second floor of Henderson State University’s Huie Library. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 – Oct. 30

Presentation of 13

BENTON — The Young Players Second Stage will present 13 at 2 p.m. today; at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Royal Theatre. General admission is $13 per person. For more information, call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

Oct. 24

Habitat for Humanity Meeting

BENTON — Habitat for Humanity of Saline County will have an application meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 25

Maker Mania: Spooky Edition

BRYANT — Maker Mania: Spooky Edition will take place from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature zombie makeup and Halloween crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Arkansas Ghost Catchers

BENTON — The Arkansas Ghost Catchers will present any evidence found after a paranormal investigation of the grounds at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 26 and Oct. 28

Walking Club

BENTON — The Saline County Library Walking Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday and at 8 a.m. Friday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library for a walk (or run) around the parking lot. Attendees are asked to bring a bottle of water and dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 20

STEAM Club Meeting

BENTON — The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Club will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program is designed for home-schooled children ages 7 to 12. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

STEM Story Time

BENTON — The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Story Time will begin at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This program is designed for children ages 4 to 7. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — After-School Adventures will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature story-telling, role-playing and more. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Halloween Carnival

BRYANT — All ages are invited to dress in costume and celebrate Halloween from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, games, prizes and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Family Science Night

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s science and mathematics departments will present the annual Family Science Night from 6-8 p.m. at the Reynolds Science Center. The event will feature demonstrations, activities and more. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Fiction Reading

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Language and Literature will host author Andy Davidson in a reading of his novel In the Valley of the Sun at 7 p.m. in OBU’s Hickingbotham Hall’s Young Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Oct. 28

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to meet with the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Late Night Zombie Showdown

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Late Night Zombie Showdown from 7-11 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature zombie makeup, dancing, food and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 29

Family Story Time

BENTON — Family Store Time will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories, crafts and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Village Fall Fest

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Fall Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grove Park and in the Ponce de Leon Center parking lot. The event will feature games, live entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit hotspringsvillagear.org.

Ongoing

Costume Closet

BENTON/BRYANT — Costumes will be available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis through Oct. 31 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. All costumes are due back Nov. 5. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides start at 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rides are on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. For more information, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Bridgehouse Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

