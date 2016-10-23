At least 7 dead after tour bus and semi-truck crash

The California Highway Patrol says at least seven people have died after a tour bus and a semi-truck crashed on a freeway near Palm Springs.

CHP Officer Stephanie Hamilton confirmed the fatalities to the Desert Sun newspaper in Palm Springs as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The newspaper reports more bodies are being removed by firefighters using ladders to climb into the bus' windows.

It says at least 25 bus passengers have been taken to area hospitals.

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs has received 14 patients. Hospital director of marketing Rich Ramhoff says five are in critical condition, three in serious condition and six had minor injuries.

Lee Rice of Eisenhower Medical Center says the Rancho Mirage hospital received 11 adult patients, all with minor injuries.