Understanding mast crops and weather helps with squirrel-hunting

During Arkansas’ squirrel season, which runs through Feb. 28, hunters may encounter a variety of hunting conditions, each of which has a unique effect on squirrel-hunting success. Consequently, to make the best of each trip afield, those pursuing bushytails must know how various conditions affect squirrel behavior. How will squirrels behave when rainy or snowy weather sets in? What effect does a year of poor mast production have? Will squirrels behave differently on warm, calm days than they do on cold, windy days, and if so, how should the hunter respond to these variations?

Understanding mast

Acorns are the most abundant and basic food of Arkansas’ fox squirrels and gray squirrels, but you can’t take for granted that acorns will be abundant every autumn in every area.

There are two primary groups of oaks: white oaks and red oaks. Except during years of drought or other unfavorable conditions, white oaks produce mast (nuts) every year. Red oak acorns do not exhibit annual mast production. Their acorns require two years to mature; thus red-oak crops are staggered.

Squirrel hunters should also remember that white-oak acorns are preferred by all wildlife because they’re sweet. Red-oak acorns produce more tannin and thus have a bitter flavor. Squirrels will eat them if necessary, but when given a choice, bushytails almost always will be found in greater numbers in white-oak stands. Some oak trees may also attract more squirrels simply because the trees produce larger acorns or because their acorns are exceptionally abundant.

What does all this mean? Simply this: Don’t be mislead into thinking squirrels will be found in every tract of oaks. The astute squirrel hunter doesn’t just hunt squirrels in oaks; he looks for them in or near particular oak varieties, even narrowing it down to specific trees. To determine which individual trees or groves of trees are likely to provide better hunting opportunities, he must do some scouting, watching the trees and ground for squirrels and determining where acorns are most abundant. While in the woods, he also watches for fresh “cuttings” (fragments of squirrel-gnawed nutshells) on the ground. Fresh cuttings have brightly colored edges, a sign that squirrels are feeding in the area and it should be good for hunting.

In mountain regions, acorns may be abundant in some locations and absent in others, prompting savvy hunters to scout for nut-rich environs where squirrels are likely to be concentrated. Jim Spencer, an ardent squirrel hunter from Calico Rock, finds this helpful when hunting

mountainous regions.

“When nuts are available,” Spencer said, “I scout for nut cuttings that indicate squirrels

are in an area. I usually start at the top or bottom of a slope and work my way up or down the hill until I find a level where trees are producing mast. Then I stick with that level when hunting. Some years, only the black oaks (members of the red-oak group) on the tops of the hills are producing nuts, and that’s where I’ll find squirrels. Other years, white oaks along the lower slopes are more productive, so I’ll concentrate my hunting efforts in lower elevations.”

Spencer usually works the north slopes first when hunting the mountains.

“The north slopes are more protected from sunlight and tend to retain moisture better,” he said. “Consequently, north slopes usually have more hardwoods, better mast crops and more squirrels.”

Of course, oaks aren’t the only trees that produce food for squirrels. Walnuts, beechnuts, hickory nuts, pecans and other hard mast are all eagerly sought by hungry bushytails. Crafty hunters also keep a lookout for special forage items other hunters may overlook. For example, fox squirrels love corn at all stages of its development; thus woodland edges near corn fields are certain to be good places to take a stand.

During late winter and spring, squirrels may also be found gorging on buds and flowers of maples, birch, basswood, elms and other trees. Seasonal fruits such as wild cherries, wild grapes, hackberries, mulberries and persimmons are especially important to the hunter because they often concentrate squirrels in small areas, if only for brief periods. The hunter who knows what’s top choice on the squirrel menu in his area is most likely to enjoy a dinner of fried squirrel or squirrel and dumplings.

The weather and squirrel hunting

Squirrels, like people, enjoy pleasant weather. Calm, sunny mornings and afternoons will usually find squirrels actively feeding.

If the woods are dry on these days, hunters should listen as much as they look because squirrels will often be heard before they’re seen. Listen for them rustling leaves and shaking branches as they move from tree to tree. Their loud chattering may also give them away.

When woods are dry, it’s also wise to sit while hunting, rather than prowling noisily about. Squirrels have a keen sense of hearing, and leaves or twigs crunching under a hunter’s feet will send a wary limb chicken quickly scurrying for its den hole or nest. The hunter who finds a comfortable spot where he can rest while watching and listening for his quarry is more likely to enjoy success.

If the woods are dry and sitting doesn’t suit you, all is not lost if you can find a nearby body of water. Savvy squirrel hunters know they are more likely to bag a limit if they wade in the shallow edges of a river, creek or bayou, or slowly stalk along the damp banks of a lake, pond or bayou.

Float hunting in a canoe or johnboat is another favored hunting technique in many parts of the South. This is a superb way to approach very close to feeding squirrels, even when the woods are powder-dry. Wooded stream edges provide perfect squirrel habitat, and for some reason, streamside squirrels seem to pay little regard to floating hunters.

Wet woods and light rain change the picture. If the temperature is mild, squirrel hunting can be superb. Bushytails don’t mind wet days and often forage on the ground with their tail spread over their back and head like a miniature

umbrella. During these periods, the damp forest floor creates ideal conditions for the quiet stalker.

Fast-approaching fronts and persistent stormy weather often shut off squirrel activity like closing a water tap. Squirrels den up until the weather changes, drastically reducing the hunter’s chances for success. If a heavy rain suddenly stops, however, and the sun pops out, get to the woods as soon as you can. In this situation, the treetops and forest floor are likely to be teeming with hungry squirrels.

Hunting in leafless, snowy woods in the dead of winter is difficult. Squirrels don’t hibernate but may remain inactive in their dens for several days during frigid weather.

The best way to hunt during these times is to locate active squirrel dens in hollow trees. Binoculars help check for holes that are worn and whittled smooth by squirrels. Bagging squirrels then becomes a matter of standing vigil over active dens and being ready when a squirrel emerges.

You don’t have to forego the pleasures of squirrel hunting just because the weather isn’t perfect or you’re having a tough time finding acorn-laden

oaks. Knowing how your quarry will react to various conditions can help you make the best of your time afield.

Learn to pattern squirrels using the tips just presented, and your hunts will be more successful.