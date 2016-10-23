Zombie-themed race rallies runners to Hot Springs

— An upcoming running event in Hot Springs might be a dream for fans of The Walking Dead. The second annual Zombie Fun Run 5K will have participants scurrying to avoid being snatched by a “zombie” and to survive to the finish line.

The fun run is intended for people of all levels. Any competition that is shown is more for bragging rights among the zombies to see who can gather the most human “life support,” said Katie Yamauchi, media-relations manager for the United Way of Garland County, which organizes and benefits from the event. She went on to explain that the “life support” is obtained from runners, who wear flag-football belts.

“If all the flags are taken from a human runner, they become a zombie and must pursue the other human runners,” Yamauchi said.

Yamauchi came up with the event shortly after she started working for the United Way a little more than two years ago, she said.

“We did not have a signature event, and once I signed us up for a Twitter account, I noticed what other United Ways were doing. One posted about a zombie run, so naturally, I had to investigate.”

The race benefits the United Way by helping it continue to address the needs of the community, Yamauchi said.

“Whether it [is providing] school supplies for students; or food, shelter, utility assistance for numerous individuals; or of course, supporting our 20 partner agencies helping people to help other people, this event helps us continue our mission.”

The Zombie Run received good feedback last year, Yamauchi said. People came to the Spa City from as far away as Little Rock and Maumelle, and about 100 participated in the inaugural race.

“We’re hoping for roughly 125 to 150 this year,” she said.

Facebook followers gave positive feedback. “Had a blast! Even in the mud and rain. Thank you!” Missy Neighbors wrote.

“We did have some runners verbally tell us they were so excited and couldn’t wait until next year,” Yamauchi noted. “The excitement has proven true. Looking at the registration for this year, we are registering a number of repeat runners from last year.”

New participants are looking forward to the spooky fun as well.

Jen Pinkerton of Benton plans to run the race on her birthday with her sister.

“My sister and I live in separate cities, so this run will be fun for us to do together to celebrate our fitness goals and do something different. We love holidays, and this will be a good way to get in the Halloween spirit.”

The event will take place Saturday at Cedar Glades Park, which offers a course with a mixed terrain of road, open field and wooded areas, Yamauchi said.

The course will be the same as last year’s, Yamauchi said, with obstacles in play. The weather last year prevented use of the obstacles.

“We’re crossing our fingers that the weather will be perfect for the run.”

Student volunteers from local high schools will be spread throughout the course dressed as zombies to scare runners as they go by.

“Weather permitting, we will have two walls for runners to climb, which I believe are between 5 and 6 feet tall,” Yamauchi said. “And let’s not forget the presence of some scattered body parts. … Those zombies can be so messy.”

A costume contest will take place at 9 a.m., giving participants the opportunity to be rewarded for their zombie spirit, and the race will start at 9:30.

“You can dress as a zombie or your best zombie hunter,” Yamauchi said, noting that anything that looks like a weapon will not be permitted.

Costume-contest judges are Amy Hale from 105.9 KLAZ and Kerry Lockwood Owen and Ray Owen.

The race is open to all ages, but it’s important for parents to be mindful of what their children can handle, Yamauchi said.

“If you think they’ll be scared of people dressed as zombies, it would be best to get a sitter. But we are confident there are lots of 8- to 12-year-olds who really like zombies.”

The registration fee for the race is $30. To register or for more information, visit www.unitedwaygarland.org.