18-year-old robbed in parking lot of Philander Smith College, police say

A Little Rock teenager told police that she was robbed Sunday in a parking lot at Philander Smith College by someone she went shopping with the night before at a convenience store.

The 18-year-old victim said the robber approached her and a group of friends on the north side of the college at 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive between noon and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, shortly after a church service ended at nearby Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

A police report noted that the robber, whose identity was not known, walked up to the victim, pointed a gun at her chest and demanded money and her cellphone, the teen told authorities.

The robber was described by the teen as a man that one of her friends had previously dated, police noted.

The man was able to take $3,000 and an iPhone before he entered a blue car with rims and left in an unknown direction, authorities said. The make and model of that car was not known.

The victim told a responding officer that she and the robber, described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 25, went together to Our Community Market at 1900 Wright Ave. between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday to buy some items.

During that shopping trip, she said, the robber was able to glance at the amount of cash she had in her purse, including a school refund check, according to the report.

The robber was described as standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a multi-colored sweater with white jeans.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.