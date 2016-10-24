Little Rock man dies days after being struck while walking across U.S. 67/167

A Little Rock man has died more than a week after being hit by a car as he was walking across U.S. 67/167 in Sherwood, according to Arkansas State Police.

Qyland Randolph-Fields, 24, was crossing the northbound lanes of the highway at the intersection of Kiehl Avenue around 4:26 p.m. on Oct. 11 when he was hit by a 2015 Kia, according to a state police report.

Randolph-Fields was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died late Thursday night, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the accident were clear and dry, state police reported.

Randolph-Fields' death is the 433rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.