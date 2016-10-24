Man reached for knife while trying to steal from Little Rock Home Depot, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge Sunday after he reached for a knife when employees at a Little Rock Home Depot tried to stop him from stealing a flashlight, authorities said.

An employee saw a man later identified as Billy Plummer, 27, take and conceal a flashlight at the Home Depot located at 11 Mabelvale Plaza Lane shortly before 3 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Plummer abandoned a shopping cart as the employee approached him and then walked past the checkout area with the flashlight, police said.

According to the report, both employees then confronted Plummer as he tried to exit the Lawn and Garden department. One of the employees told police Plummer reached for a knife sheathed on his right hip, the report siad.

The two workers wrestled with Plummer and pinned him to the ground, knocking the knife from the sheath, the report said.

Plummer, a Cabot resident, was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was also being held there Monday on an outstanding warrant from the Cabot Police Department, records show.