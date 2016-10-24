Little Rock police: Robber runs away from victims after gun jams

A robber ran away from his victims Saturday morning in west Little Rock after his gun jammed, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. when the robber, who was wearing a black bandana, approached two men who were outside Highway 10 Auto Sales and Collision at 18406 Cantrell Road and demanded money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the men handed over his wallet. The robber then told them to go inside the store, but both men reportedly refused.

The robber drew a black handgun from his waist and “tried to chamber a round,” the report said. The gun appeared to get stuck, however, and the robber then ran west on Cantrell Road before turning south on Valley Ranch Drive.

Police searched the area but didn’t make an arrest.

The robber was described as a black man who stood about 5-foot-5 and weighed roughly 160 pounds. The report said he was wearing a black baseball hat, a green long-sleeved shirt and black pants.