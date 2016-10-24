Police: Arkansas man tries to buy funnel cake with fake $100 bill

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday at the Arkansas State Fair after trying to buy a funnel cake with counterfeit money, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police say 29-year-old Derrick Ragland attempted to use a fake $100 bill that afternoon at a funnel cake stand inside the fairgrounds at 2600 Howard Street, according to a police report.

Officers found Ragland shortly after and say he was in possession of another counterfeit bill with the same serial number, the report said.

Ragland faces two counts of first-degree forgery, a class B felony, and also had an outstanding warrant for failing to pay a fine, police said.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.