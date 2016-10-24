Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 24, 2016, 12:11 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Masked burglar steals cash from Little Rock pizza restaurant

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A masked burglar used a crowbar to break into a Little Rock pizza restaurant and then stole money from the cash drawer early Saturday morning, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers arrived at the Damgoode Pies at 6706 Cantrell Road around 2:50 a.m. and talked to the restaurant manager, who said the office and southeast patio doors had been pried open, according to the report.

The manager contacted the owner, who watched security footage from home and said a masked person wearing gloves pried the doors open with a crowbar around 2:23 a.m., the report said. The intruder then found the key to the cash drawer, took out an unknown amount of money and then locked the keys inside, the owner told police.

No suspects were named on the report and no arrests have been made.

