70+ pounds of suspected marijuana seized, 1 arrested after Arkansas home searched, police say

Investigators seized more than 70 pounds of suspected marijuana and arrested one person after a search of a residence in Hot Springs Village Sunday, authorities said.

Garland County sheriff's office Lt. James “Corky” Martin said in a statement that members of the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force searched 161 Marjorie Lane in Hot Springs, finding about 72 pounds of suspected marijuana along with "numerous firearms and items of drug paraphernalia."

Hunter Austin, 25, was later arrested on charges including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show that Austin was booked into the Garland County jail Monday. He was no longer listed as an inmate there Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.