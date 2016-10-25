Home /
Boozman, Eldridge launch new ads as Arkansas Senate race nears end
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:10 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Republican Sen. John Boozman's campaign is spending nearly half a million dollars on a new television ad portraying himself as someone who puts Arkansas first as he enters the final two weeks of the campaign for his re-election. His Democratic challenger has also launched a spot touting his work prosecuting a county judge for corruption.
Boozman's campaign said it's spending more than $469,000 to air the 30-second spot statewide, the fifth in his general election campaign. Eldridge's campaign didn't say how much it was spending, but Federal Communications Commission records show it has bought at least $95,000 worth of airtime starting this week.
Eldridge has trailed Boozman in fundraising and faces a challenge unseating him in Arkansas, where Republicans hold all statewide and federal offices.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Boozman, Eldridge launch new ads as Arkansas Senate race nears end
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.