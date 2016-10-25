Boozman, Eldridge launch new ads as Arkansas Senate race nears end

LITTLE ROCK — Republican Sen. John Boozman's campaign is spending nearly half a million dollars on a new television ad portraying himself as someone who puts Arkansas first as he enters the final two weeks of the campaign for his re-election. His Democratic challenger has also launched a spot touting his work prosecuting a county judge for corruption.

Boozman's campaign said it's spending more than $469,000 to air the 30-second spot statewide, the fifth in his general election campaign. Eldridge's campaign didn't say how much it was spending, but Federal Communications Commission records show it has bought at least $95,000 worth of airtime starting this week.

Eldridge has trailed Boozman in fundraising and faces a challenge unseating him in Arkansas, where Republicans hold all statewide and federal offices.