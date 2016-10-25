Burglar trashed Little Rock motel room, stole $225 from guest's wallet, police say

A man told police that a burglar trashed his motel room in south Little Rock early Monday and took money from his wallet, which was found outside.

The 53-year-old guest of Z-Motel at 12824 Interstate 30 said he went outside around 2:15 a.m. with his wife to get snacks and shortly after realized that he had left his wallet inside their room.

When the man returned about 15 minutes later, the door was open, and items, including a mattress, were strewn around the room, according to a report.

The man told police that he found his wallet outside by a parking curb with $227 in cash missing.

No suspects were named in the report.