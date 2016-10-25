Couple plead guilty to assault in toddler's cigarette burns

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania woman accused of torturing her toddler son by burning him with cigarettes and the boyfriend accused of laughing about it have entered guilty pleas in the case.

Anna Russell and Enrique Soto pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allegheny County to aggravated assault, child endangerment and related crimes.

Authorities say at least 15 burns were inflicted Aug. 1 on the now-2-year-old boy and were discovered a week later when his grandmother took him to a hospital.

Police say the boy's 3-year-old sister told them Russell burned him while Soto watched and laughed.

Russell and Soto are scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Russell's attorney said a Family Court hearing is scheduled in December on whether to terminate the couple's parental rights to the children.