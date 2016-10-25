Dan Skipper "embarrassed and ashamed" about hits Austin Allen takes

— Dan Skipper has had enough.

Arkansas’ senior left tackle had some strong words Tuesday about the beating quarterback Austin Allen has taken this year. Arkansas has allowed an SEC-worst 21 sacks in eight games after allowing 14 in 13 games each of the last two years.

“This kid here is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met,” Skipper said, motioning to Allen. “He proves that week-in and week-out. Personally, I’m embarrassed and ashamed that he has to get knocked every week. It shouldn’t be like that. We need to have enough intestinal fortitude to step up and body up and be a man and protect someone that does his best every day to step up in the pocket and deliver a good ball.

“He shouldn’t be knocked getting knocked off every day. It’s not what we stand for. It’s not what I stand for. It’s not what (offensive line) coach (Kurt) Anderson, coach (Bret Bielema), any of those five, any of those 15 others in the (offensive line) room. That’s not what we’re here to build this program upon.”

Allen has gained national notoriety for the toughness he has displayed this year while at times enduring hit after hit. Skipper’s statement came days after Allen left the Auburn game twice with a knee injury.

Allen left the game after taking a shot to the knee from Tigers defensive end Carl Lawson after he released a pass in the second quarter. He returned the next drive but left again in the fourth quarter after the knee swelled up. Allen said Tuesday he would be able to play in two weeks against Florida.