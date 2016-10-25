ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Research-based Voices

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Center for Arkansas History and Culture and the school's Theatre Arts and Dance department fuses historic inquiry and interpretation in "Voices, Vignettes, and Context: Performance Research from Archives," 7 p.m. today in the auditorium of the Engineering and Information Technology building, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

Small groups of students collaborated to create characterizations out of the history and culture center archives of four historical figures -- author Bernie Babcock, stage performer Harvey Lee Goodwin, minister Mary Lee Harris and musician Art Porter Sr. -- under the direction and coordination of assistant theater professor Larry Smith. Admission is free. Call (501) 320-5780.

THURSDAY

'Prized Evening'

The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies will award the Booker Worthen Literary Prize to Little Rock author Marvin Schwartz for We Wanna Boogie: The Rockabilly Roots of Sonny Burgess and the Pacers, his chronicle of early rock 'n' roll in Arkansas, and the Porter Fund Literary Prize to poet Sandy Longhorn in recognition of her body of work at "A Prized Evening," 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Darragh Center, Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. A book signing and reception will follow. Admission is free; make reservations by calling (501) 918-3033.

MASTER CLASSES

Learning to audition

Los Angeles-based actor and acting coach Chambers Stevens will offer three master classes Nov. 4-6 at the Rep Annex, 518 Main St., Little Rock, through the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's education department:

• "Auditioning for Disney and Nickelodeon" (grades 7-12), 4-8 p.m. Nov. 4. Tuition: $75.

• "Auditioning for Disney and Nickelodeon" (grades 2-6), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5. $75.

• "L.A. Audition Technique" (age 16-adult), 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6. $50.

Registration deadline is midnight Nov. 2. Need-based scholarships are available; registration and application forms and more information are available at TheRep.org/Learn. Call (501) 378-0405.

Stevens will also put on his one-man production, It's Who You Know, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Black Box at the Rep Annex. He determines the content of the show by drawing a card with the name of an actor, celebrity, musician or writer and tells a true story about his run-in with that person. Tickets are $25.

TICKETS

'Soul2Soul'

Tickets -- $69.50, $89.50 and $119.50 (plus applicable service charges; subject to change without notice) -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 Faith Hill-Tim McGraw "Soul2Soul" concert at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. There is an eight-ticket limit. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. For more tour information, visit Soul2SoulTour.com, TimMcGraw.com or FaithHill.com.

