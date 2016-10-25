Police: 3 robbers steal pizzas, $15 from Little Rock delivery man

A Little Rock Pizza Hut employee was robbed at gunpoint of two pizzas he was delivering to a home late Monday, police say.

The worker, a 29-year-old man from Little Rock, told authorities that the pizzeria had received an order earlier that night from someone the restaurant believed to be a resident on Winchester Drive.

When he arrived around 10:10 p.m. to deliver the pizzas, three robbers snuck up on him from behind in the house's front yard, according to a report.

One robber pointed a black handgun at the victim's head before leaving with the pizzas and $15 in cash, authorities said.

Police said another robber dropped a fabric pizza sleeve on the street as the three fled on foot in an eastbound direction on the street.

The homeowner later told police that she had not ordered pizza, a responding officer noted.

A police dog was able to track the scent from the pizza sleeve to a wooded area on Scott Hamilton Drive, though no people were located, according to the report.

Two of the robbers were described as black men between the ages of 18 and 20 standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall. One weighs about 150 pounds while the other weighs 200 pounds, authorities said.

A physical description of the third robber, also a black male, was not available.