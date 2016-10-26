Arkansas electric co-op receives federal loan for project

LITTLE ROCK — Petit Jean Electric Cooperative Corp. in Arkansas will receive a nearly $21.7 million federal loan for construction and improvement projects.

The loan is part of $3.6 billion in loans to 82 projects in 31 states announced Wednesday by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

These loans will finance infrastructure upgrades, create jobs and improve system operations for rural electric customers nationwide.

The Petit Jean Electric Co-op will use the loan to build or improve 135 miles of line.

The loans are provided through the Electric Program of the Rural Utilities Service, which is the successor to the Rural Electrification Administration.