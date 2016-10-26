Arkansas officials on lookout for man police say killed 1 man, injured another

Arkansas law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a man who police say fatally shot one man and injured another in Missouri on Tuesday and then fled the scene, according to an official from the Van Buren County sheriff's office.

Texas County, Mo., authorities say 39-year-old Daniel Glen Campbell shot two men around 7:15 p.m. at a home near Success, Mo. One of the men died at the scene, and the other was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release.

Campbell had “expressed intentions” to travel to Van Buren County, the Van Buren County sheriff's office said. A spokesman for the agency said it’s not clear why he indicated he would travel to Arkansas.

Campbell was last seen driving a black 1997 Ford Ranger with green accents and Missouri license plates, police said.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said in the release.

Campbell is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone with who sees him or his vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement.