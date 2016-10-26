Knee OK, QB ready to return

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen said Tuesday he expected to play Nov. 5 against Florida after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 56-3 loss at Auburn.

Allen, who underwent an MRI on Sunday after returning to Fayetteville, rehabbed his sprained right knee and did not practice Tuesday.

"I feel a lot better than I did on Sunday," said Allen, who was wearing a compression sleeve on the knee. "Just taking it day by day, and I'm sure I'll feel a lot better by the end of the week and going into next week. ... I felt fine and I'll feel fine for the Florida game also."

Allen underwent stabilization tests after taking a shot from behind on his right knee from Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson -- which Allen said was not a dirty hit -- and missed two plays at the end of a series.

"I thought it was pretty bad at first," Allen said. "They finally got me over to the medical tent, and everything kind of numbed up right there. It felt good enough to put me in a brace and go play. They said everything was structurally good, so I went out there and tried to finish the game.

"Then it kind of swelled up on me in the third quarter. Got it all drained out, so it feels good now."

Lawson dove at Allen's right leg from the ground after Allen released a pass that went for six yards to Austin Cantrell.

"I think he was just playing hard," Allen said. "I wouldn't think it's anything dirty like that. I think he got around the edge.

"He's trying to get a sack, so he got pushed on the ground. Trying to get a sack. If our guy did it, I wouldn't think anything of it and I don't think anything of it that he did it."

Allen said he was unhappy with himself for a slow start at Auburn.

"I didn't start off the way I wanted to those first three drives," he said. "Inexcusable fumble. Nothing really clicked for us on offense."

Wallace in wait

Colton Jackson, Jalen Merrick, Paul Ramirez and Tyler Hall took reps at right tackle in place of Brian Wallace during Arkansas' practice Tuesday.

Wallace suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter at Auburn and needed help getting off the field.

Left tackle Dan Skipper said the Razorbacks had limited work between the starters Tuesday.

Extra hurt

Auburn's 543 rushing yards were the most by an Arkansas opponent, surpassing the 505 by Rice in 1953 in a 47-0 victory over the Razorbacks.

"You never want to have a record like that set on you," cornerback Jared Collins said. "So that was really tough to deal with on top of the loss. That just added some extra hurt to it."

Run stuff

Arkansas ran for a season-low 25 yards, which included 25 yards in sacks, against Auburn, which was the team's lowest rushing total since they had 17 against Alabama in 2011.

"That's tough to stomach based on a team that prides themselves on being the more physical team and running the ball and really imposing our will," tackle Dan Skipper said. "That didn't happen. That's not our formula to win. If we don't run better than that, we're not going to win a lot of games."

Meet for coffee?

Arkansas offensive tackle Dan Skipper was asked Tuesday how much soul-searching the offensive line must do about its effort level.

"That's an individual question," Skipper said. "You'll get five different answers. I can only speak for myself on that. I pride myself on being someone that goes out and plays hard.

"If someone wants to go and look at the tape and tell me otherwise, I'd love to sit down and have coffee with them."

