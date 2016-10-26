Lawsuit: Sheriff challenged mayor to fist fight

PORTALES, N.M. — A lawsuit claims an eastern New Mexico sheriff is interfering with a town's police business and even challenged its mayor to a "fist fight in the middle of the road."

The town of Elida filed a lawsuit last week against Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker to prevent him from further interfering with town ordinances or law enforcement.

According to the lawsuit, Parker has interfered with Elida police business on at least three occasions.

When Elida Mayor Durward Dixon attempted to ask Parker about the interference, court documents say Parker challenged the Dixon to a fist fight.

Dixon told the Portales News-Tribune he tried twice to reconcile with the sheriff and filed the lawsuit as a last resort.

Parker declined to comment on the lawsuit.