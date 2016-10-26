Little Rock woman beat up, robbed while getting ride home, police say

A Little Rock woman was beaten and robbed Tuesday evening after entering a vehicle with two occupants for a ride home, police say.

Authorities were called around 5 p.m. in reference to a robbery at 1724 W. 21st St., according to a report.

At the scene, a 40-year-old woman with a laceration and swollen left eye was holding the right side of her ribs, a responding officer noted.

The woman told police that two black males picked her up at 6th and Oak streets in a red Chevrolet Camaro.

The robbers reportedly said that "she needed to make them some money" and stopped at 19th and Marshall streets, where they met up with someone by the street name of "Monster Loc," according to the report.

When the woman refused, "Monster Loc" then yelled "that she has AIDS" and started to beat her with his hands and feet, police said.

"Monster Loc" was able to steal her cellphone and $30 before fleeing the scene, the woman told authorities.

No suspects were named in the report.