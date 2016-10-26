Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 26, 2016, 2:35 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

LIVE: Updates from Mike Anderson's pre-exhibition press conference

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-speaks-to-the-media-during-the-razorbacks-annual-media-day-on-wednesday-oct-5-2016-at-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson speaks to the media during the Razorbacks' annual media day on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Updates from Mike Anderson's press conference Wednesday previewing the exhibition opener against Central Missouri.

Mike Anderson

— Press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE: Updates from Mike Anderson's pre-exhibition press conference

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online