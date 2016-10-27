Arkansas Democratic Senate hopeful Eldridge says he supports medical marijuana plan

Democratic Senate hopeful Conner Eldridge says he supports a ballot proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Arkansas after a competing measure was disqualified.

The former federal prosecutor Thursday said he supports Issue 6, which would allow patients with certain conditions to buy marijuana from dispensaries. Eldridge announced his support after the state Supreme Court blocked any votes counted for Issue 7, a competing measure.

Eldridge is running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who has said he opposes both measures. Eldridge in August announced he generally supports legalizing medical marijuana but had stopped short of endorsing either proposal.

Eldridge said in a statement he believed the proposal was a responsible medical marijuana program for the state.