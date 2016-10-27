Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 27, 2016, 2:44 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas Democratic Senate hopeful Eldridge says he supports medical marijuana plan

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:56 p.m.

former-us-attorney-conner-eldridge-speaks-at-a-little-rock-civic-club-tuesday-aug-18-2015

PHOTO BY AP/DANNY JOHNSTON

Former U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge speaks at a Little Rock civic club Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015.

Democratic Senate hopeful Conner Eldridge says he supports a ballot proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Arkansas after a competing measure was disqualified.

The former federal prosecutor Thursday said he supports Issue 6, which would allow patients with certain conditions to buy marijuana from dispensaries. Eldridge announced his support after the state Supreme Court blocked any votes counted for Issue 7, a competing measure.

Eldridge is running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who has said he opposes both measures. Eldridge in August announced he generally supports legalizing medical marijuana but had stopped short of endorsing either proposal.

Eldridge said in a statement he believed the proposal was a responsible medical marijuana program for the state.

Jfish says... October 27, 2016 at 1:40 p.m.

test

