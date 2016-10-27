Community ‘stars’ step up for schools

In a community like Cabot, it isn’t hard to get behind the schools. The Cabot Public School District is one of the largest entities in the city, billboards cheer for students in various activities, and Cabot Panthers merchandise is available in stores across the city.

And now pastors, teachers and other community leaders are lacing up their dancing shoes and practicing their pirouettes for the annual Dancing With the Cabot Stars, a fundraiser for the Cabot Panther Foundation.

This is the fourth year for the foundation to host the event, said Cindy Jones, executive director of the Cabot Panther Foundation.

“The purpose of Dancing With the Cabot Stars is to raise funds for the Cabot Panther Foundation to provide advancement and support to the students in our district,” she said.

The Cabot Panther Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) founded to support the school district and the students.

“The money raised by the Cabot Panther Foundation goes back into the district for education, athletics, technology and teacher support,” Jones said.

Eight sets of dance partners have been practicing for months to put on Dancing With the Cabot Stars. The dance contest, which will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, is one of the major fundraisers for the Cabot Panther Foundation.

In a Sunday-afternoon rehearsal, some of Cabot’s “stars” jumped onto the stage in the Cabot High School auditorium, analyzing the stage and assessing how their individual numbers would play out in the space. Priscilla Morris from Priscilla’s School of Dance, this year’s choreographer, started the music for the opening number as the participants scattered to the wings of the stage.

Some of this year’s dancers have extensive dance backgrounds. Others are new to the dance floor. They’re all doing it for the kids.

The dancers leapt, twirled, snapped and bowed during each run-through of the opening number. Even though the event will be a competition

between the couples, it is clear that they are having fun in the name of fundraising.

“It’s a memorable evening of dedicated community stars,” Jones said. “They have spent time, effort and have practiced countless hours. These 16 individuals have bonded, laughed and share the common goal of advancing the students in our district.”

In addition to the official judging that will take place, the audience will have a chance to vote live for the Audience Choice Award.

This year’s participants include recently engaged graduates of Cabot High School Riley

Hawkins and Kristi-Paige Danielson; district teachers Kim Usery and Wes Davis; Kerry and Candice Castillo, Cabot High school girls soccer coach and cheer coach, respectively; district teachers Sean Coker and Wendi Pickard; vice president of Centennial Bank in Cabot Marshall Butler and Miss Arkansas State University

2016 Bailey Moses; New Life Church-Cabot Pastors James and Codi Bennett; district principal Bethany Hill and Mount Carmel Baptist Church worship leader Andrew Pouncy; and district resource officers John Dobb and Brittany McCutcheon.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.cabotschools.org or at the Central Administrative Office, 602 N. Lincoln St.