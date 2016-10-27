Home /
The Recruiting Guy
ESPN's Paul Biancardi goes in-depth about Hogs' 2017 class and the Hog Five
This article was published today at 10:28 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi broke down Arkansas' 2017 recruiting class and the five committed 16-under Arkansas Hawks better known as the Hog Five on Recruiting Thursday.
He got his first look at 2019 point guard commitment Justice Hill, 5-11, 160 of Little Rock Christian at the Elite 80 Camp in Dallas over the weekend.
Biancardi talked highly of the other four Hawks, junior forwards Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga., and Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview. He also spoke well of junior guards Isaiah Joe, 6-2, 160, of Fort Smith Northside and Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro.
He was equally high on Arkansas' 2017 class of El Dorado center Daniel Gafford, 6-11, 223, guard Khalil Garland, 6-6, 190 of Little Rock Parkview and small forward Darious Hall, 6-6, 210 of Little Rock Mills.
