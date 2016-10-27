Fired employee entered Little Rock child care center, stole $260, police say

A fired employee entered her former workplace in Little Rock while no office workers were inside and took $260 in cash, police say.

Edman Sipe, director of Little Scholars Learning Center, told police that Destinie Humbert, 20, of Little Rock entered the property at 8619 Stanton Road around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Humbert had been terminated Monday from her job at the child care center, he said.

While inside, Humbert took a number of unidentified items in addition to cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Humbert could be seen on video entering the office and going through a money folder, police said.

It was not immediately clear how Humbert was able to gain access to the building.

Humbert had not been arrested at the time of the report.