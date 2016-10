Razorbacks release 2016-17 baseball schedule

— Arkansas released its 56-game baseball schedule for the 2016-17 season Thursday.

Early March matchups against Arizona, Nebraska and Oklahoma State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic highlight the nonconference schedule, along with an April 25 game against Kansas State in Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals.

Arkansas opens the season at home Feb. 17 against Miami University in a three-game series. The Razorbacks play at Memphis on April 18, then host the Tigers the next day in their annual game in North Little Rock at Dickey-Stephens Park. The March 10-12 Rhode Island series at home is a replacement for a planned series with Pacific, which paid $10,000 to break contract.

The Razorbacks open SEC play with a three-game home series against Mississippi State, beginning March 17. Arkansas will wrap up SEC play on the road for the sixth straight season, this year at Texas A&M on May 18-20.

2016-17 Baseball Schedule

February 17, Miami University, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

February 18, Miami University, Baum Stadium, Noon

February 19, Miami University, Baum Stadium, 1 p.m.

February 24, Bryant University, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

February 25, Bryant University, Baum Stadium, 2 p.m.

February 26, Bryant University, Baum Stadium, 1 p.m.

February 28, Louisiana Tech, Ruston, La., TBA

March 1, Louisiana Tech, Ruston, La., TBA

March 3, Arizona, Frisco College Baseball Classic, TBA

March 4, Nebraska, Frisco College Baseball Classic ,TBA

March 5, Oklahoma State, Frisco College Baseball Classic, TBA

March 7, Louisiana Monroe, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

March 8, Louisiana Monroe, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

March 10, University of Rhode Island, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

March 11, University of Rhode Island, Baum Stadium, 2 p.m.

March 12, University of Rhode Island, Baum Stadium, 1 p.m.

March 14, Alcorn State, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

March 15, Alcorn State, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

March 17, Mississippi State*, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

March 18, Mississippi State*, Baum Stadium, 2 p.m.

March 19, Mississippi State*, Baum Stadium, 1 p.m.

March 22, University of New Orleans, Baum Stadium, 6 p.m.

March 24, at Missouri*, Columbia, Mo., TBA

March 25, at Missouri*, Columbia, Mo., TBA

March 26, at Missouri*, Columbia, Mo., TBA

March 29, Grambling, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

March 31, at Alabama*, Tuscaloosa, Ala., TBA

April 1, at Alabama*, Tuscaloosa, Ala., TBA

April 2, at Alabama*, Tuscaloosa, Ala., TBA

April 4, Grand Canyon University, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 5, Grand Canyon University, Baum Stadium, 3 p.m.

April 7, LSU*, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 8, LSU*, Baum Stadium, 6 p.m.

April 9, LSU*, Baum Stadium, 1 p.m.

April 11, at Missouri State, Springfield, Mo., TBA

April 13, Georgia*, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 14, Georgia*, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 15, Georgia*, Baum Stadium, 6 p.m.

April 18, University of Memphis, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 19, University of Memphis, N. Little Rock, Ark.^, 6:30 p.m.

April 21, at Auburn*, Auburn, Ala., TBA

April 22, at Auburn*, Auburn, Ala., TBA

April 23, at Auburn*, Auburn, Ala., TBA

April 25, Kansas State, Kauffman Stadium-Kansas City, Mo., TBA

April 27, Ole Miss*, Baum Stadium, TBA

April 28, Ole Miss*, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 29, Ole Miss*, Baum Stadium, 4 p.m.

May 4, at Tennessee*, Knoxville, Tenn., TBA

May 5, at Tennessee*, Knoxville, Tenn., TBA

May 6, at Tennessee*, Knoxville, Tenn., TBA

May 12, Vanderbilt*, Baum Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

May 13, Vanderbilt*, Baum Stadium, 6 p.m.

May 14, Vanderbilt*, Baum Stadium, 1 p.m.

May 18, at Texas A&M*, College Station, Texas, TBA

May 19, at Texas A&M*, College Station, Texas, TBA

May 20, at Texas A&M*, College Station, Texas, TBA

May 23-28, SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., TBA

June 2-5, NCAA Regionals, TBA, TBA

June 9-12, NCAA Super Regionals, TBA, TBA

June 17-29, College World Series, Omaha, Neb., TBA

– Denotes Southeastern Conference event

^ Dickey-Stephens Park