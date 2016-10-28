Home /
Police: Arkansas veteran arrested after shooting at passing vehicles while drunk
By Emma Pettit
An Army veteran whose wife says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder was arrested after police say he drunkenly shot at passing vehicles Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cabot Police Department.
Officer Nick Thompson arrived in the 90th block of Greystone Boulevard at 3:39 p.m. after getting a call about a man sitting in a black SUV shooting at cars with a handgun, Thompson wrote in a police report.
Thompson said a crowd was gathered around a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, and witnesses told him that 34-year-old David Lewis Jones of Cabot was inside and armed, the report said.
Police said they told the crowd to back up and removed Jones from the vehicle, and numerous spent shell casings spilled from the SUV onto the ground, according to the report. Jones was "very disoriented and unable to explain why he was in the area," Thompson wrote.
Authorities said they found a small black handgun by the driver's seat as well as a 100-count box of ammunition and a bottle of Smirnoff liquor on the passenger seat, according to the report.
When officers spoke with Jones' wife, she told them that he suffers from PTSD and is "a very different person when he drinks and has an episode," the report said.
Jones faces charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault, officials said. He was booked into Lonoke County jail Wednesday morning, and his bail was set at $50,000, according to the inmate roster.
Records show Jones had a court date scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday and was released from jail at 9:22 a.m.
hurricane46 says... October 28, 2016 at 12:27 p.m.
Put him away before he kills somebody.
MM03 says... October 28, 2016 at 12:43 p.m.
We will see how his PTSD goes in prison. Shooting randomly at innocent civilians is beyond crazy. He deserves what he gets regardless of what he did while in the service of the military.
