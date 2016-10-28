Homeless man held in break-in at store

A homeless man was arrested early Thursday on accusations that he took a cash register from a gas station and later told a police officer he did it to feed himself, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

An officer arrived at AGC Food Mart at 2910 E. Broadway around 2:50 a.m. to investigate a blaring burglar alarm. The cash register was missing and there was change on the floor near a broken window at the front of the store, according to a police report.

The responding officer wrote in the report that he heard "an object being dropped in the wooded area" behind the business, followed the noise and saw a man running toward Second Street.

The officer wrote that he ran after the man and apprehended him near Washington Avenue and Redwood Street. The report said Demonta Lipscomb, 24, told the officer, "I did it just to get some food," as he was being taken into custody, the report said.

Pieces of the cash register, some change and a receipt were found in the woods, and a wad of cash and a bag of change were found in Lipscomb's jacket, according to the report.

Lipscomb faces charges of commercial burglary and fleeing, as well as a charge regarding a failure-to-appear warrant.

Tenant's SUV stolen at LR apartments

Police say a 29-year-old man was robbed of an SUV at gunpoint Wednesday night outside his Little Rock apartment complex.

The man told police that a robber approached him from behind around 7:30 p.m. at Forest Place Apartments at 1402 N. Pierce St. as he was walking toward his apartment, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber was pointing a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The robber left in the victim's white 2011 Toyota Highlander and headed south on North Pierce Street, the report states.

Authorities described the carjacker as black and wearing an olive T-shirt and bluejeans. His age and other physical characteristics were not known.

Woman lost in LR says 2 took Charger

Two robbers stole a car from a woman who got lost Wednesday evening on a Little Rock street, according to police.

The 27-year-old Little Rock woman told police she was driving a blue 2016 Dodge Charger around 7 p.m. when she got lost near Asher Avenue and West Roosevelt Road, according to a Little Rock police report.

The victim told officers she tried to turn around in the 2000 block of Maple Street, near West 25th Street, when two men stopped her. One of them pointed a gun and told her to get out of the car, the report said.

The carjackers fled in the car in an unknown direction, she told police.

One carjacker was described in the report as a black man between 20 and 30 years old. The other robber was not described.

Police searched the area but could not find the vehicle or the carjackers, according to the report.

Robber grabs keys, returns them later

An armed robber took a Little Rock man's keys outside a coin laundry late Wednesday but later returned them when he learned the victim had no cash, authorities said.

The robbery happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Fun Wash at 3612 Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock, according to a Little Rock police report.

The 28-year-old victim told investigators he was at the laundry when the assailant pointed a gun and took his keys. The robber then returned the keys "after realizing [the victim] had no money," the report noted.

No injuries were reported. The gunman is described as black, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and wearing a red bandanna, a white shirt and jogging pants.

4 assault woman, snatch $150 cash

Four masked robbers stole $150 in cash and a key fob from a woman as she was organizing money in her vehicle outside a convenience store in Little Rock, police say.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Valero gas station at 7380 Cantrell Road, according to a report.

The 22-year-old Little Rock woman said that after she pulled up to the side of the store and began to organize her money that she'd collected that night from her serving job, four men wearing hooded sweatshirts and with their faces covered approached.

One of the robbers hit her in the back of the head with a black handgun, causing minor swelling, according to the report.

Information regarding the robbers' ages was not known, and physical descriptions were not available. The woman told police that she believed they were teenagers because their voices were not "very deep."

Metro on 10/28/2016