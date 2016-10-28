Arkansan among 98 federal inmates given commuted sentences by Obama

President Obama commuted the sentences of 98 federal inmates Thursday, including one Arkansan, who he says made mistakes in their youth and worked hard to rehabilitate themselves, according to the White House.

A commutation is a form of clemency that reduces a prisoner's sentence, either partially or totally, while it is being served, but it does not change the facts of the conviction, according to the Justice Department.

Of the 98 inmates who applied and were granted a reduction, 42 of them were serving life sentences, wrote White House counsel W. Neil Eggleston in a blog post.

One of those inmates sentenced to life imprisonment was Marvin D. Anthony Sr. of Camden, according to the White House list of commuted prisoners.

Anthony was convicted in Missouri on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and distribution of cocaine base, the White House said.

Anthony’s sentence was reduced to 262 months imprisonment. He was sentenced on Nov. 19, 2007, which was 107 months ago.