Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 28, 2016, 2:53 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Spa City drainage work to close lane

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.

Maintenance work will require an overnight lane closure on Central Avenue in Hot Springs through Thursday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The outside northbound lane on a section of Central, also called Arkansas 7, in front of Oaklawn racetrack will be closed to allow crews to replace a drainage pipe.

Metro on 10/28/2016

Print Headline: Spa City drainage work to close lane

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Spa City drainage work to close lane

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online