Spa City drainage work to close lane
Maintenance work will require an overnight lane closure on Central Avenue in Hot Springs through Thursday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The outside northbound lane on a section of Central, also called Arkansas 7, in front of Oaklawn racetrack will be closed to allow crews to replace a drainage pipe.
