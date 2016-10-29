The Crucible is bewitching

The Crucible's Abigail Williams was the 1692 Massachusetts version of Long Island Lolita Amy Fisher.

Just like Amy, Abigail had an affair with a married man (her Joey Buttafuoco was John Proctor) and then attempted to off his wife. But instead of shooting her, Abigail turned to witchcraft and managed to turn a whole town upside down.

Arthur Miller's The Crucible had the makings of a Lifetime Movie. Instead it was the 1953 Tony award winner for Best Play. The story, based on the Salem witch trials as a commentary on the Red Scare and McCarthyism, is less tabloid and more terrorizing.

The play opened in bewitching fashion Friday night at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre under director Paul Barnes. Make no mistake, it's a dark and dreary story, which you'll recall from reading the play (or the CliffsNotes) in 10th grade English class. There's lots of howling and talk about hangings. The sparse set and colorless costumes are properly drab. It's a long show (three hours, including a 15-minute intermission), and the second act does drag.

But expect this cast of 23 to put a spell on you.

Michael Stewart Allen capably handles the complexities of cheater-turned-justice-seeker John Proctor. Gracyn Mix is excellent as awful Abigail Williams. Stephanie Lambourn stands out as conflicted Mary Warren forced to make a choice between her cohorts and her character. And Mark Murphey brings cuteness to curmudgeon Giles Corey and some levity to the intense show.

The Crucible will performed again at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Sixth and Main streets, Little Rock through Nov. 13.