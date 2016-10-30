Home /
Hog QB commit Connor Noland producing for Bulldogs
This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.
PHOTO BY MELISSA GERRITS
Greenwood quarterback and 2018 Arkansas commitment Connor Noland is having an outstanding junior season and has helped the Bulldogs to a 9-0 record.
He's completed 99 of 144 for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He's rushed 89 times for 434 yards and 6 touchdowns. He's handled the ball 233 times and has the one turnover.
Noland, who has a quarterback rating of 123.4, chose the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah State.
ESPN rates him the No. 10 pocket-passer and the No. 141 overall prospect in the nation.
