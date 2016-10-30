Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, October 30, 2016, 5:25 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Hog QB commit Connor Noland producing for Bulldogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.

connor-noland-13-passed-for-844-yards-and-eight-touchdowns-for-greenwood-last-season-and-he-has-exhibited-a-90-mph-fastball-as-a-pitcher-for-the-bulldogs-baseball-team

PHOTO BY MELISSA GERRITS

Connor Noland (13) passed for 844 yards and eight touchdowns for Greenwood last season, and he has exhibited a 90-mph fastball as a pitcher for the Bulldogs’ baseball team.

Greenwood quarterback and 2018 Arkansas commitment Connor Noland is having an outstanding junior season and has helped the Bulldogs to a 9-0 record.

He's completed 99 of 144 for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He's rushed 89 times for 434 yards and 6 touchdowns. He's handled the ball 233 times and has the one turnover.

Noland, who has a quarterback rating of 123.4, chose the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah State.

ESPN rates him the No. 10 pocket-passer and the No. 141 overall prospect in the nation.

.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hog QB commit Connor Noland producing for Bulldogs

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online