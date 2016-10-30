Hog QB commit Connor Noland producing for Bulldogs

Greenwood quarterback and 2018 Arkansas commitment Connor Noland is having an outstanding junior season and has helped the Bulldogs to a 9-0 record.

He's completed 99 of 144 for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He's rushed 89 times for 434 yards and 6 touchdowns. He's handled the ball 233 times and has the one turnover.

Noland, who has a quarterback rating of 123.4, chose the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah State.

ESPN rates him the No. 10 pocket-passer and the No. 141 overall prospect in the nation.

.