Arkansas motorcyclist dies after vehicle veers off road

An Arkansas motorcyclist died after he lost control of his vehicle and slid into a ditch outside Pearcy Sunday morning, according to state police.

Albert Lloyd Vanover, 27, of Lonsdale was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson north in the 800 block of North Moore Road in Garland County around 5:17 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

As he was riding through a curve, Vanover's motorcycle veered out of control and slid into a ditch, and his body struck a sign, the report said.

Vanover was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was injured in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Vanover's death is the 444th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.