Fayetteville leads AP's Arkansas football poll; Greenwood No. 1 in 6A

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points in poll voting.

Find the Democrat-Gazette's rankings here.

OVERALL

(1) Fayetteville (7) 8-1 97 (2) North Little Rock (2) 9-0 87 (3) Greenwood (1) 9-0 77 (4) Spr. Har-Ber 7-2 71 (5) Bentonville 7-2 58 (6) Pulaski Academy 8-1 52 (7) Jonesboro 8-1 27 (8) Russellville 8-1 27 (9) FS Northside 6-2 25 (-) Pine Bluff 6-2 14

Others receiving votes: Wynne 13, Nashville 2.

Class 6A

(1) Greenwood (10) 9-0 50 2-tie. (2t) Jonesboro 8-1 31 2-tie. (2t) Russellville 8-1 31 (4) Pine Bluff 6-2 28 (5) West Memphis 6-3 6

Other receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 4.

Class 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy (10) 8-1 50 (2) Wynne 9-0 40 (3) Sylvan Hills 8-1 27 (4) Morrilton 4-5 16 (-) Alma 6-3 9

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, White Hall 1.

Class 4A

(1) Nashville (8) 9-0 44 (2) Warren (1) 9-0 38 (3) Pulaski Robinson 8-1 28 (4) Prairie Grove 9-0 24 (-) Pea Ridge 8-1 5

Others receiving votes: Ozark (1) 5, Gosnell 3, Shiloh Christian 2, Ashdown 1.

Class 3A

1-tie. (1t) Charleston (6) 9-0 43 1-tie. (1t) Prescott (4) 9-0 43 (3) Bald Knob 9-0 27 (4) Glen Rose 8-1 21 (5) Fordyce 8-1 16

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 2A

(1) England (10) 9-0 50 (2) Danville 8-0 39 (3) Hampton 9-0 26 (4) Des Arc 8-1 20 (5) Hector 8-1 12

Others receiving votes: Mount Ida 3