Monday, October 31, 2016, 5:33 p.m.
Fayetteville leads AP's Arkansas football poll; Greenwood No. 1 in 6A

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:58 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettejason-ivester-fayetteville-quarterback-taylor-powell-drops-back-to-pass-against-springdale-on-friday-oct-28-2016-at-jarrell-williams-bulldog-stadium-in-springdale

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Fayetteville quarterback Taylor Powell drops back to pass against Springdale on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points in poll voting.

Find the Democrat-Gazette's rankings here.

OVERALL

  1. (1) Fayetteville (7) 8-1 97
  2. (2) North Little Rock (2) 9-0 87
  3. (3) Greenwood (1) 9-0 77
  4. (4) Spr. Har-Ber 7-2 71
  5. (5) Bentonville 7-2 58
  6. (6) Pulaski Academy 8-1 52
  7. (7) Jonesboro 8-1 27
  8. (8) Russellville 8-1 27
  9. (9) FS Northside 6-2 25
  10. (-) Pine Bluff 6-2 14

Others receiving votes: Wynne 13, Nashville 2.

Class 6A

  1. (1) Greenwood (10) 9-0 50
  2. 2-tie. (2t) Jonesboro 8-1 31
  3. 2-tie. (2t) Russellville 8-1 31
  4. (4) Pine Bluff 6-2 28
  5. (5) West Memphis 6-3 6

Other receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 4.

Class 5A

  1. (1) Pulaski Academy (10) 8-1 50
  2. (2) Wynne 9-0 40
  3. (3) Sylvan Hills 8-1 27
  4. (4) Morrilton 4-5 16
  5. (-) Alma 6-3 9

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, White Hall 1.

Class 4A

  1. (1) Nashville (8) 9-0 44
  2. (2) Warren (1) 9-0 38
  3. (3) Pulaski Robinson 8-1 28
  4. (4) Prairie Grove 9-0 24
  5. (-) Pea Ridge 8-1 5

Others receiving votes: Ozark (1) 5, Gosnell 3, Shiloh Christian 2, Ashdown 1.

Class 3A

  1. 1-tie. (1t) Charleston (6) 9-0 43
  2. 1-tie. (1t) Prescott (4) 9-0 43
  3. (3) Bald Knob 9-0 27
  4. (4) Glen Rose 8-1 21
  5. (5) Fordyce 8-1 16

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 2A

  1. (1) England (10) 9-0 50
  2. (2) Danville 8-0 39
  3. (3) Hampton 9-0 26
  4. (4) Des Arc 8-1 20
  5. (5) Hector 8-1 12

Others receiving votes: Mount Ida 3

