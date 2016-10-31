Home /
Fayetteville leads AP's Arkansas football poll; Greenwood No. 1 in 6A
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:58 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points in poll voting.
Find the Democrat-Gazette's rankings here.
OVERALL
- (1) Fayetteville (7) 8-1 97
- (2) North Little Rock (2) 9-0 87
- (3) Greenwood (1) 9-0 77
- (4) Spr. Har-Ber 7-2 71
- (5) Bentonville 7-2 58
- (6) Pulaski Academy 8-1 52
- (7) Jonesboro 8-1 27
- (8) Russellville 8-1 27
- (9) FS Northside 6-2 25
- (-) Pine Bluff 6-2 14
Others receiving votes: Wynne 13, Nashville 2.
Class 6A
- (1) Greenwood (10) 9-0 50
- 2-tie. (2t) Jonesboro 8-1 31
- 2-tie. (2t) Russellville 8-1 31
- (4) Pine Bluff 6-2 28
- (5) West Memphis 6-3 6
Other receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 4.
Class 5A
- (1) Pulaski Academy (10) 8-1 50
- (2) Wynne 9-0 40
- (3) Sylvan Hills 8-1 27
- (4) Morrilton 4-5 16
- (-) Alma 6-3 9
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, White Hall 1.
Class 4A
- (1) Nashville (8) 9-0 44
- (2) Warren (1) 9-0 38
- (3) Pulaski Robinson 8-1 28
- (4) Prairie Grove 9-0 24
- (-) Pea Ridge 8-1 5
Others receiving votes: Ozark (1) 5, Gosnell 3, Shiloh Christian 2, Ashdown 1.
Class 3A
- 1-tie. (1t) Charleston (6) 9-0 43
- 1-tie. (1t) Prescott (4) 9-0 43
- (3) Bald Knob 9-0 27
- (4) Glen Rose 8-1 21
- (5) Fordyce 8-1 16
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 2A
- (1) England (10) 9-0 50
- (2) Danville 8-0 39
- (3) Hampton 9-0 26
- (4) Des Arc 8-1 20
- (5) Hector 8-1 12
Others receiving votes: Mount Ida 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fayetteville leads AP's Arkansas football poll; Greenwood No. 1 in 6A
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.