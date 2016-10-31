Home /
Shooting outside Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock investigated
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 9:19 p.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot outside the Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock.
Police were called to the area at 8:15 p.m. after a reported shooting in the visitor parking lot. The victim, whose name was not released, was said to suffer a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
A woman who was playing with her kids outside the center reported hearing a loud boom and then saw the victim "spinning on the ground," Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli said on Twitter.
It wasn't immediately known if the shooter had been identified or arrested.
