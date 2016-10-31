Shooting outside Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock investigated

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot outside the Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock.

Police were called to the area at 8:15 p.m. after a reported shooting in the visitor parking lot. The victim, whose name was not released, was said to suffer a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

A woman who was playing with her kids outside the center reported hearing a loud boom and then saw the victim "spinning on the ground," Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli said on Twitter.

It wasn't immediately known if the shooter had been identified or arrested.

Read Tuesday's Democrat-Gazette for full details.