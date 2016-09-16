Subscribe Register Login

Friday, September 16, 2016, 2:25 p.m.
Diamond Hogs schedule pre-football scrimmage

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:42 p.m.

arkansas-austin-catron-fields-a-ball-hit-friday-sept-9-2016-during-practice-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas' Austin Catron fields a ball hit Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, during practice at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' baseball team will scrimmage prior to the Razorbacks' football game Saturday.

The Diamond Hogs will scrimmage beginning at 1:15 p.m. at Baum Stadium. The scrimmage is open to the public free of charge.

Arkansas began its fall practice season last Friday. The Razorbacks have 51 players going through fall practice this year, but must cut the roster to 35 by the start of next season.

Fall practice will continue through Oct. 23.

