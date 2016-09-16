Home /
Style: Restoring a battered beauty
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
After a fire in April 2015 destroyed the downtown Little Rock wooden Italianate Victorian home Jennifer Carman was restoring, she was crushed, writes Linda S. Haymes in Style. But this spring brought a new love — an even bigger Italianate, this one brick, just blocks from her now-vacant lot.
The 38-year-old Little Rock resident’s latest restoration project is the Mills-Davis house — a rambling 18-room, 4,060 square-foot, once-majestic but now-weathered and deteriorating mansion looming large at 523 E. 6th St. in the MacArthur Park historic district.
Skeptics may wonder, does Carman have bats in her belfry?
Well … yes and no. See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for her story.
