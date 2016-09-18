Little Rock man found shot to death late Saturday

Little Rock police are investigating after finding a 45-year-old man lying dead next to a motorcycle late Saturday night.

Malik Mumit of Little Rock had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead by emergency personnel, police said in a news release. Officers located him at 1721 Pinewood Drive after responding to a call of shots fired at 10:42 p.m., according to a police report.

Per the report, there is no information on a suspected shooter.

Police secured the motorcycle, a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide, processed evidence and spoke to witnesses, the report said. The Pulaski County coroner will conduct an autopsy on Mumit.

Mumit’s death marks the 25th homicide of 2016 in Little Rock.

