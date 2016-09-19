Subscribe Register Login

Monday, September 19, 2016, 2:30 a.m.
Where Is It?

By Celia Storey

This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.

a-footbridge-crosses-one-of-several-garden-streams-at-little-rocks-wildwood-park-for-the-arts

PHOTO BY MICHAEL STOREY

A footbridge crosses one of several garden streams at Little Rock's Wildwood Park for the Arts.

The Happy Trails hiking column came across this sight while rambling around the state. Do you know where it is?

Hint: The footbridge crosses a brook in a park known for concerts and art exhibits, but its small trail system entertains hikers as well as school field trips and youth camps led by Arkansas Master Naturalists.

Hint 2: Elaborate gardens bloom in the woods around the park lake. Two large, white, herbivorous waterfowl patrol there, perhaps enforcing its prohibition against fishing or, perhaps, looking for a snack.

Think you know? See the answer on Page 3E.

-- Celia Storey

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016

Print Headline: Where Is It?

Comments on: Where Is It?

