Where Is It?
By Celia Storey
This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL STOREY
The Happy Trails hiking column came across this sight while rambling around the state. Do you know where it is?
Hint: The footbridge crosses a brook in a park known for concerts and art exhibits, but its small trail system entertains hikers as well as school field trips and youth camps led by Arkansas Master Naturalists.
Hint 2: Elaborate gardens bloom in the woods around the park lake. Two large, white, herbivorous waterfowl patrol there, perhaps enforcing its prohibition against fishing or, perhaps, looking for a snack.
Think you know? See the answer on Page 3E.
-- Celia Storey
ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016
Print Headline: Where Is It?
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Where Is It?
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.