Arkansas mayor files lawsuit against election commission

HUGHES — A lawsuit has been filed by Hughes Mayor Grady Collum against a St. Francis county clerk and the county Election Commission.

In the lawsuit, Collum challenges the commission's decision to place a vote to recall the mayor from his position on the November ballot.

The Times-Herald previously reported that the commission was required to place the recall on the ballot because voters in Hughes collected an "appropriate number of valid signatures and the petition was filed in a timely manner."

Collum argues in his lawsuit that the petition, filed with County Clerk Emily Holley, wasn't filed in a timely manner. According to the lawsuit, the petitions were filed approximately 90 days before general election and can not be counted by Holley.

Collum was elected mayor in 2014.