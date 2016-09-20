Nucor adding $230 million cold mill, 100 jobs at Arkansas steel plant

Nucor Steel Arkansas is adding a $230 million cold mill at its steel plant in Blytheville, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“This specialty cold mill complex supports our strategy of moving up the value chain and growing sales to the automotive market,” Nucor President and CEO John Ferriola said in a news release.

The mill, which the company says will allow for the production of steel products to meet automotive demands by 2025, is expected to be operational in two years.

Nucor's expanded operations in Blytheville will add around 100 jobs at an average salary of $80,000 to the local workforce, according to the release.