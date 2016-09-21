Haas Hall campus planned for Lane Hotel building in Rogers

Haas Hall Academy founder and Superintendent Martin Schoppmeyer announced plans Wednesday to open a campus in the historic Lane Hotel in downtown Rogers.

“An opportunity came,” Schoppmeyer said. “It is in a centrally located area where there are lots of neighborhoods.”

The campus also would be part of the historic preservation efforts in downtown Rogers, he said.

Schoppmeyer has filed an application with the Arkansas Department of Education to request an amendment to the Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville charter for a license to expand with a campus in Rogers. The state Charter Authorizing Panel will consider the request in a hearing set for Oct. 19, Schoppmeyer said.

If approved by state officials, Haas Hall Academy would expand from two to four campuses in August 2017. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville operates under a separate charter. The State Board of Education this summer approved plans for Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville to open a Springdale campus inside the Jones Center in August 2017. The proposed Rogers campus would be the fourth site.

Schoppmeyer asked for a cap of 500 students for the Rogers campus, he said.

KLS Leasing of Delaware purchased the building at Second and Poplar Streets in June 2015, according to Benton County deed documents. The company is affiliated with the Walton Family Foundation.