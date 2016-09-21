Police: 2 asphyxiated children among 4 dead in Detroit area

DETROIT — The bodies of two young children and two teenagers were found at a Detroit-area home early Wednesday after a man called 911 to report that he had killed them, police said.

The same man, Gregory V. Green, had served 16 years in prison for second-degree murder — the fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife in 1991, records show.

Police summoned to a Dearborn Heights home early Wednesday found a staggering scene. Two girls, ages 4 and 5, were asphyxiated in a car using exhaust, while a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old male were fatally shot, Lt. Michael Krause said.

Green's wife was shot and stabbed but is in stable condition and is expected to survive. Green, 49, is in custody.

"The [911] call was made by the suspect himself. ... All of this seemed to have stemmed from a domestic violence-related incident," Capt. Michael Petri told reporters.

Police haven't released any names. But local media identified the suspect as Green, the father of the youngest victims, and said the injured woman was Faith Green, who was the mother of all four.

Court records reviewed by The Associated Press show Faith Green filed for divorce in August, citing a "breakdown in the marriage relationship." They were married in 2010. Her lawyer, Harvey Beck, spoke briefly with the AP, calling the deaths "a terrible situation," but declining further comment.

Faith Green also filed for divorce from Gregory Green in 2013 but no action was taken and the case was dismissed. She had asked for a personal protection order that same year but a judge dismissed the allegation as "insufficient."