Human remains found in Arkansas salvage-yard auto

Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle at a salvage yard in Russellville, according to Arkansas State Police.

The agency said Pope County sheriff's deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. to U-Pull-It Auto Salvage Yard at 3001 Mobile Ave. on the city's southeast side.

The vehicle containing the remains will be removed from the salvage yard and delivered to the state Crime Laboratory for removal and examination of the remains, according to state police.

The Pope County sheriff's office directed all questions regarding the discovery of the remains to state police.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler would not confirm whether the remains belonged to multiple bodies.

State Desk on 09/21/2016

Print Headline: Remains found in salvage-yard auto