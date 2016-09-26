Arkansas teen killed, 3 hurt when vehicle crashes into stack of lumber, police say

A Springdale teenager was killed early Monday when the vehicle he was a passenger in traveled off a wet road in rainy weather and crashed at a lumber yard, state police say.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 4 a.m. when driver Mike Givlend, 25, of Springdale was traveling north on Arkansas 45 at Arkansas 12 in Madison County, according to a preliminary report.

State police said Givlend failed to stop at the intersection, causing his 2008 Kia to travel off the highway into Pine Creek Lumber, where it crashed into a stack of lumber.

A passenger in Givlend's vehicle, 19-year-old Laina Debrum, was killed.

Givlend and two other passengers — Junior Langkieo, 27, and Tarilang Samual, 53, both of Springdale — were also injured, according to authorities. Those injured were taken to Northwest Medical Center of Springdale.

Debrum's death was the 388th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, based on preliminary state police figures.