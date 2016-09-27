Home /
4-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Bentonville
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.
A 4-month-old girl died after being run over by an SUV at lake Bentonville on Monday, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.
The girl and her family were visiting Lake Bentonville when their SUV "unintentionally rolled backward" over the girl, the news release stated.
The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., where she later died, according to the news release.
Police are investigating the incident. The news release does not identify the girl or her family, but says they are from Centerton.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 4-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Bentonville
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.