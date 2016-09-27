4-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Bentonville

A 4-month-old girl died after being run over by an SUV at lake Bentonville on Monday, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The girl and her family were visiting Lake Bentonville when their SUV "unintentionally rolled backward" over the girl, the news release stated.

The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., where she later died, according to the news release.

Police are investigating the incident. The news release does not identify the girl or her family, but says they are from Centerton.