Home /
Arkansas woman dies while walking on highway, state police say
This article was published today at 1:46 p.m.
An Arkansas woman died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Drew County earlier this week, state police said.
The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday when Stacy Joan Gran, 32, of Fayetteville was struck by a 2010 Ford Fusion while walking in southbound traffic on U.S. 425 south of University Drive in Monticello, according to a preliminary report.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.
The unidentified driver of the Ford was not injured, authorities said.
Gran's death was the 389th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman dies while walking on highway, state police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.