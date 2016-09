Damascus says truce savable but West shifty

BEIRUT -- Syria's foreign minister said Monday that an internationally brokered cease-fire is still viable, as rescue workers in Aleppo sifted the rubble from the heaviest airstrikes on rebel-held areas of the northern city in five years.

Walid al-Moallem, speaking to Mayadeen TV from New York, also said the government is prepared to take part in a unity government incorporating elements from the opposition, an offer that has been rejected in the past.

Opposition activists say more than 200 civilians have been killed in the past week under a sustained aerial campaign that U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura called one of the worst of the 5½-year war.

The U.N. Security Council convened an emergency meeting Sunday but failed to take any action because of deep divisions between Russia and Western powers.

"What Russia is sponsoring and doing is not counterterrorism -- it's barbarism," U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said Sunday. "It's apocalyptic what is being done in eastern Aleppo."

Al-Moallem accused the U.S., Britain, and France of convening the Security Council meeting in order to support "terrorists" inside Syria. But, he said, ongoing communications between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meant a truce agreement brokered two weeks ago is "not dead."

Syria's military declared the cease-fire ended one week ago.

Airstrikes on Aleppo on Monday killed at least six people, according to the Local Coordination Committees, an activist-run collective. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported hours later that 12 were killed, including three children.

A Syrian ambulance crew said Sunday that half the dead it had collected over the weekend were children, according to Save the Children, an international charity. It added that 40 percent of the population in eastern Aleppo are children, a fact that helps to explain the high rates of young casualties.

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, a Cincinnati-based group that supports hospitals in Syria, said the use of bunker-busting bombs in recent days had made the crisis more desperate.

"These bombs have the capacity to destroy fortified hospitals, medical points and underground shelters [where tens of thousands are taking shelter] at high risk," the group said in a statement.

The U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, who has repeatedly denounced what he has called the Syrian government's culpability in most civilian casualties of the war, also condemned the use of bunker-busting bombs.

Aleppo is home to roughly 2 million people, including at least 250,000 who live in the insurgent-held eastern zones.

Finger-pointing

Syrian, Russian and U.S. officials all gave varying explanations of why the actions taken since the cease-fire declaration have failed, including the air raids on Aleppo, and expectations for resolution efforts in Syria.

President Bashar Assad's media adviser told Al-Mayadeen TV that the Syrian government abided by the cease-fire but that the rebels did not. Bouthaina Shaaban said that once the truce expired, "our Syrian Arab army resumed its operations against terrorists."

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that the cease-fire is ineffective but that Moscow is not losing hope for a political solution to the country's crisis.

However, the Kremlin is concerned that "terrorists are using the cease-fire regime to regroup, to replenish their arsenals and for obvious preparations to carry out attacks," Peskov said.

Peskov also took issue with harsh criticism by the United States and Britain over Russia's actions in Syria.

He said Russia considers the tone of the criticism unacceptable and that "such rhetoric is capable of causing serious harm to the resolution process" in Syria.

Kerry said Monday that the Syrian and Russian governments "seem intent on taking Aleppo and destroying it in the process."

"While they're pounding Aleppo, dropping indiscriminate bombs, killing women and children, talk of a unity government is pretty complicated," Kerry said during a visit to Colombia.

He said the Syrian opposition won't be "particularly excited about having a negotiation when they're being bombed and starved," adding that statements by the Syrian government are "almost meaningless."

The White House meanwhile said it's difficult to envision any military cooperation with Russia in Syria because Moscow has repeatedly failed to fulfill its commitments to the cease-fire deal.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Syria's government has launched a "concerted campaign" to strike civilian targets and that Assad's forces are trying "to bomb civilians into submission." He said government forces have also targeted the Syria Civil Defense, volunteer first responders also known as the White Helmets.

Homs evacuation

In the central Syrian city of Homs, meanwhile, a second group of rebel gunmen and their families began evacuating from an opposition neighborhood.

About 120 gunmen and their families were expected to leave al-Waer as part of an agreement to restore the government's authority over the neighborhood, Homs Gov. Talal Barazi said.

The agreement struck over al-Waer was in keeping with Assad's determination to settle the war on his own terms, securing surrenders through sieges and staying in power at least through an interim period to steer the country out of crisis.

Pro-government forces have kept al-Waer under a steadily tightening siege since November 2013, prohibiting food and medical supplies from reaching the remaining 75,000 residents, down from 300,000 before the start of the war in 2011.

In exchange for the evacuations, the government is permitting aid convoys to supply the neighborhood with badly needed food and medical supplies.

A Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy of 36 trucks delivered assistance for 4,000 families in the district Saturday.

U.N. humanitarian officials have condemned the sieges against civilians as "medieval" and in contravention to international law.

Information for this article was contributed by Philip Issa, Vivian Salama, Bassem Mroue and Josh Lederman of The Associated Press and by Rick Gladstone, Somini Sengupta, Hwaida Saad, Andrew E. Kramer, Karen Zraick and Jeffrey Marcus of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/27/2016